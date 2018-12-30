Lionel Messi makes decision on Argentina future

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the best footballers to ever play the sport. However, many fans are still unconvinced by the Argentine’s contribution to his national side. Nevertheless, the ‘little magician’ will get another chance to improve his international legacy, when he returns to the national team next year.

The last few years have been very uncertain when it comes to Lionel Messi’s role in his Argentina side. Messi announced his short-lived retirement from the national team when they lost the last Copa America to Chile on penalties. However, the Barcelona forward returned to international duty shortly and guided them through to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, the Albiceleste were knocked out from the quadrennial competition by France in the round-of-16, leaving Messi and Argentina once again in limbo. He has since failed to feature for them in any game.

Nevertheless, Marca suggests that the Argentinian captain is set to return to international duty just ahead of the 2019 Copa America, to once again lead his side against some of America’s best.

The reports come in the wake of Messi meeting up with Argentina Football Association President Claudio Tapia in Madrid during the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final.

“Leo never left the national team so I have no doubt that he will return when he is called up,” said the AFA President regarding the situation.

The American continental competition will take place in Brazil in June next year and it is expected that Messi will not feature for his national side before that.