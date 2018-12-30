FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi edges out Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo finishes calendar year as top scorer

As the calendar year comes to a close, FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi will finish the year as the top scorer in Europe.

The Argentine finishes 2018 with 51 goals across all competition, with Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo coming in second with 49 goals.

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich finishes the top three with 46 goals in the calendar year.

Messi played 54 matches in 2018 and with 51 goals, the Argentine has the best games to goal ratio at 0.94 goals per game.

With this, Messi reclaims his status as the top scorer after Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane was the top scorer in 2017 with 56 goals, while Messi finished second then with 54. Messi’s 59 was the best in 2016 with Cristiano coming in second with 55.

More importantly, Messi has helped the Catalans as they are atop the La Liga standings with a three-point lead over Atletico Madrid who are second.