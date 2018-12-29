Top 5 Premier League assist providers in last five years

The goalscorers always get the accolades but spare a thought for the players who set them up. Here are the five players with the most number of Premier League assists in the last five years.

#5. Cesc Fabregas – 41 assists

Cesc Fabregas is second in the Premier League all-time assists table with 111 assists to his name with 41 of those assists coming in the Blue of Chelsea.

The Spaniard made a return to the Premier League in 2014 after three seasons with Barcelona and he picked up from where he left. In his first season with the Blues, Fabregas assisted 18 goals to help Chelsea clinch the league title. He assisted seven goals more than the nearest competitor.

The following season, he picked up 12 more assists despite Chelsea’s poor form. However, he has only added 11 more assists to his name in the two and a half seasons that followed and is unlikely to add to that tally as he is close to leaving Chelsea and the Premier League.

#4. Kevin De Bruyne – 44 assists

Kevin De Bruyne has played for two Premier League clubs in the last five years. However, he only assisted one goal in the Chelsea Blue before moving to the Bundesliga for a season and a half.

The Belgian returned to England in 2015 with Manchester City and assisted nine goals in his first season at the club despite missing a significant number of games through injury. In the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, De Bruyne topped the season’s assist chart with 18 and 16 assists respectively.

Last season, the Premier League Playmaker award was introduced to be given to the player with the most number of assists at the end of the season and De Bruyne picked up the inaugural award.

He has raced to 51st in the all-time assists table in only 151 games and he could climb into the thirties by the end of the current season.

#3. David Silva – 46 assists

David Silva is often referred to as one of the most underrated players in the Premier League despite putting in consistent performances week in week out. The Spaniard has played in many positions for Manchester City and has contributed effectively with goals and assists.

The Spaniard has 53 goals and 77 assists to his name in the Premier League in only 264 games. He currently has the ninth highest number of assists in the league’s history and can climb to seventh by overtaking James Milner and David Beckham with four more assists.

In the last five years, Silva has assisted 46 goals in the league alone for Manchester City. He didn’t top the assists chart in any of these seasons but had at least seven assists and at most eleven assists in each of these seasons.

#2. Mesut Ozil – 51 assists

Mesut Ozil is often called the assist king but he doesn’t top the assists chart for the last five years despite joining the Gunners in 2013. Ozil’s 51 assists put him 34th in the all-time assists chart. Nine more assists will take him to 19th in the list but the chances of him adding to his existing tally look bleak at the moment.

Ozil assisted 19 goals in the 2015/16 season which was just one short of Thierry Henry’s record for most assists in a Premier League season. Henry recorded 20 assists for Arsenal in 2002/03.

The German could have added more assists to his present tally but based on recent developments, it looks like his time in the Premier League with Arsenal could come to an end in January 2019.

#1. Christian Eriksen – 55 assists

The spotlight at Spurs has often been on Harry Kane and this is why very few people have noticed Christian Eriksen steadily making his way up the Premier League assists table.

Since making his debut for Spurs in 2013, no player in the Premier League has assisted more goals than the prolific Dane. In his debut season, he had eight assists for a below-par Spurs side. In 2015/16, he assisted 13 goals and only Mesut Ozil assisted more goals than him that season.

In 2016/17 and 2017/18, he added 15 and 10 more assists to his name but he has never topped a season’s assists chart despite his consistent performance. This season, he has seven assists to his name already in eleven starts.

Eriksen has 44 goals and 55 assists to his name 187 Premier League games which is an outstanding record for a midfielder. He is 24th in the all-time Premier League assists table and already has more assists than Paul Scholes. If he keeps up his present form, he could climb to at least 19th by the end of the ongoing season.