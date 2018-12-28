Watch: Incredible moment Jeison Murillo’s Barcelona unveiling is interrupted by unexpected guest

FC Barcelona completed their first signing of the winter transfer window when they brought in Colombian defender Jeison Murillo from Valencia. And as he put pen to paper on his new contract, he was joined by a rather unexpected guest.

Murillo was brought in from Valencia on a six-month-long loan deal to help shore up the Blaugrana’s broken defence. The Colombian, meanwhile, is already looking ahead to his Catalan adventure, hoping to make it permanent at the end of the season:

“It would be a dream [to stay] and I hope I can count on it. I worked for this since I was little.

“I know that there are great players in this team and what I have learned is they’re a great family too. It’s a dream come true,” he said during his unveiling.

Meanwhile, before the signing of the official documents took place, Murillo was joined by an unexpected guest- his daughter!

She joined her father on the stage alongside club President Josep Maria Bartomeu, who seemed amused by the whole situation and offered her a pen to sign the contract.

Now as her father puts pen to paper to his Barcelona deal, who knows, one day the little one might also be signing the same sheets for FC Barcelona Femeni.