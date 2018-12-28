Manchester United’s 5 best January signings

With the winter transfer window drawing ever so closer and the rumour mills churning out one story after another, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five best-ever signings in the mid-season window for Manchester United.

5. Louis Saha

Coming in at number five is Louis Saha, who was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2004 after having scored 15 goals in the first part of the season.

Saha’s signing proved to be an eventual bargain for United as even though he never fully established himself as a starter, he was always willing to come on and make an impact – even going on to usurp Van Nistelrooy in the starting XI before the Dutchman’s acrimonious departure for Madrid.

He later returned to the Premier League to have stints at both Everton and Tottenham, while establishing himself as one of the leagues most lethal strikers while employed by the former.

4. Henrik Larsson

Despite having played for Manchester United only for a sum total of two months, it is to Henrik Larrson’s immense credit that he managed to establish a cult status amongst the Old Trafford faithful in such a small period of time.

Having rejoined former club Helsingborg, Larrson signed for United in January 2007 on a two-month deal, coinciding with the Swedish off-season and his impact was almost immediate – scoring on debut against Aston Villa in the FA Cup. Despite scoring only 3 goals in 13 games during his stint, Sir Alex Ferguson described how his impact stretched far beyond goals, “On his return to the dressing room, all the players stood up and applauded him, and the staff joined in.

It takes some player to make that kind of impact in two months. Cult status can vanish in two minutes if a player isn’t doing his job, yet Henrik retained that aura in his time with us. He looked a natural Man United player, with his movement and courage,” said the legendary manager.

3. Patrice Evra

At number three comes in French international Patrice Evra.

Already a Champions League finalist at the age of 24, Evra, then at Monaco was being linked to a host of clubs throughout Europe and looked set to join Inter before Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United swooped in to sign the Frenchman for 5.5 million pounds in January 2006.

The Frenchman initially faced problems with the pace of the game in England, most notably being substituted at half-time in a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City on his debut before finally kicking on in his first full season, making permanent room for himself in the starting XI and being named into the PFA Team of the Year in what was only the start of a trophy-laden spell at Manchester United.

2. Nemanja Vidic

Having joined the club in the same window that Patrice Evra was signed, Vidic’s transfer was similarly complicated – United hijacking at the last minute a deal that would’ve seen him join Fiorentina.

The Serbian’s adaptation to the English game wasn’t immediate and like Evra. He had to wait until his first full season to make a place for himself in the starting lineup.

Once established, however, Vidic formed a fearsome partnership with Rio Ferdinand at the heart of United’s defence that would form the bedrock of the 3 consecutive titles United won from 2006 to 2009.

1. Andy Cole

In terms of on-pitch importance and the establishment of Manchester United as a permanent heavyweight in the continent, Andy Cole’s signing from Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United in 1995 ranks right up there as United’s most important January signing ever.

Despite an inconsistent start to his first season, Cole quickly picked up pace towards the business end and ended up with his first Premier League medal at the end of the season.

His most important contributions, however, were reserved for the legendary ‘Treble’ winning season, in which Cole formed a devastating partnership with Dwight Yorke, scoring against Barcelona in the group stages of the Champions League as well as sending United through to the finals with the third goal against Juventus in the semi-finals, where United would go on to seal a historic victory, making them the first English team to complete the mythical Treble.