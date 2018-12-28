Arsenal legend slams Mesut Ozil, calls him a ghost

In terms of technical ability, Mesut Ozil is perhaps one of the best players to ever grace the Premier League. However, five years since moving to England from Spain, he is still to establish himself in that regard. The German international has faced much criticism during his time in England and was once again on the receiving end of Emmanuel Petit’s harsh words.

Mesut Ozil was slammed by a former Arsenal and Chelsea great, Emmanuel Petit, stating that the German international has been a ‘ghost’. He even said that the former World Cup winner has lost his desire on the pitch.

“Where is the Ozil who was one of the best players around, making so many assists and goals?” Pettit said in an interview with PaddyPower. “I think he has lost his desire on the pitch, it’s not there any more.

“Ozil was taken off at half-time [against Brighton]. I’m a big fan of his, but he has been a ghost for two years.”

However, Ozil wasn’t the only one at the receiving end of Petit’s scathing words. The Frenchman held nothing back against his former side and said that the current crop needed to raise their game.

“In defence they are weak, they’re average,” he said. “They make individual and collective errors. Sometimes you have to laugh. The injuries are not an excuse, most of the players who stepped in are internationals.

“The quality they had been showing vanished (at Brighton) and it became obvious what their weakest link was – the defence.

“I don’t know what’s going on with some of these players. During the long unbeaten run you thought Arsenal are back on track.

“They need to raise their game mentally on Saturday. I’ve seen glimpses of improvement compared to previous years but you can’t perform for just half an hour against Liverpool. You need to be fully switched on for 90 minutes, especially away from home.

“If Arsenal go to Anfield thinking they can just keep plodding away the way they have been, it’s over – they’ll leave the stadium with three or four goals against them,” Petit said.