Watch: Italian goalkeeper scores one of the funniest own goals ever

The position of a goalkeeper is one of immense scrutiny in football. They are rarely appreciated for all the good they do during a match but are slammed for when they make an error. Something along these lines happened to Ascoli’s Filippo Perucchini, who scored one of the most comical own goals ever.

Ascoli visited Palermo on December 27 for a crunch fixture. Palermo, who are in a race to earn promotion to Serie A needed all three points from the fixture to increase their lead. Ascoli, meanwhile, needed something to increase the gap between them and the relegation places.

And it was in that crucial fixture, that former-Milan goalkeeper Filippo Perucchini made one of the worst goalkeeping blunders, by knocking the ball into his own net while trying to trick the opposition striker.

Palermo were given a major boost by the comical own goal, and went on to win the match by 3 goals to nil.

Momen natal yang sulit dilupakan bagi kiper Ascoli, Filippo Perucchini 😅 pic.twitter.com/hTzAUq3jbB — Cakap Calcio (@CakapCalcio) December 28, 2018

Perucchini rose through the youth ranks at AC Milan but was never given a first-team opportunity. During his eleven year star with Milan, much of which was for the youth teams, he was loaned out on four occasions.

Finally, in 2013, Perucchini ended his long stay with the Rossoneri to join fellow Italian side, Lecce, with whom he spent the next three years.

Serie A side Bologna then snapped him up on a free transfer only to loan him out to Benevento at first and then to Lecce. He was finally signed by Ascoli ahead of the 2018/19 season.