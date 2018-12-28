Lionel Messi gives epic response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s challenge to join him in Italy

Lionel Messi recently opened up about his career at Barcelona, his Ballon d’Or snub, his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo and a lot more during an exclusive interview with Marca. In the interview, Messi also responded to the challenge the Juventus star had issued him earlier this season.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus this past summer and soon enough, issued a challenge to Messi, urging him to move to Italy and try his luck in the Serie A.

“I’ve played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal and for my national team, while he’s still in Spain. I’d like him to come to Italy one day. I hope he accepts the challenge like me, but if he’s happy there then I respect that,” Ronaldo had said.

Now, Messi has offered up the perfect response, saying he is happy at the greatest club in the world and does not need a new challenge.

“I don’t need any change. I’m at the best team in the world. My challenges are renewed year after year. I do not need to change teams or leagues to set new goals. I am at home and I do not need to change.”

The Barcelona star did, however, concede that the rivalry between the two was healthy and competitive, saying, “The rivalry with Cristiano was very healthy and good for the fans.”