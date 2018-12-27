Lionel Messi reveals why Real Madrid will miss Cristiano Ronaldo this season

In an exclusive interview with Marca, the Lionel Messi disclosed why he thinks Real miss Ronaldo this season, heaping praise upon his ‘arch-nemesis’. Ronaldo moved to Juventus in the Summer and has since been in superb form.

“At the beginning of the season I said they are a great club, one of the best in the world and with a lot of great players, but anyone would miss Cristiano. He scores a lot of goals and gives you many other things so it doesn’t surprise me,” he said.

Messi spoke about his rivalry with the Portugal international as well, stating that it was a delight for the fans.

“The rivalry with Cristiano was very healthy and very beautiful for the spectators,” he said.

The Argentine spoke to Marca about several other topics, including that of his potential heir Ousmane Dembele, as well as, the infamous Ballon d’Or snub.

On the topic of his French teammate, he had this to say: “It’s up to him where he wants to go. He could be the best in the world. He’s young and adapting. The less you talk about this [his off-pitch antics], the better. He has already realised his mistakes. He’s a very good lad, has changed and we will help.”

Finally, the 5 time Ballon d’Or winner gave his opinion on finishing fifth, stating that he knew he wasn’t going to win it this year.