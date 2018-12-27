Cristiano Ronaldo slams fans after Kalidou Koulibaly is racially abused

Kalidou Koulibaly saw a red card in Napoli’s loss to Inter Milan last night. However, the match was marred by racist chants from the Inter Milan support directed towards the Senegalese defender, who has since received plenty of support, even from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Koulibaly immediately took to Twitter after his team’s defeat to apologize to the fans for his red card, while also sending a strong message against racism.

Mi dispiace la sconfitta e sopratutto avere lasciato i miei fratelli!

Però sono orgoglioso del colore della mia pelle. Di essere francese, senegalese, napoletano: uomo. ⚽ #InterNapoli 1-0

🇸🇳 #KK26 #famiglia

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre

💪🏿 #DifendoLaCittà pic.twitter.com/f9q0KYggcw — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) December 26, 2018

“I am sorry for the defeat and for the fact that I left my brothers. However, I am proud of the colour of my skin. I am proud to be French, Senegalese and Neapolitan: a man,” said the Senegalese defender in his post.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old received plenty of support from the football world, including coach Carlo Ancelotti, who threatened to stop his team from playing if any of his players face racial abuse in the future.

“It shook him – he’s a good-mannered player and he was bombarded by the stadium. Despite our requests and the chanting, the game wasn’t suspended. I think it should have been. Next time we’ll stop playing ourselves,” said Ancelotti after the match.

However, the sternest message came from none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, who posted a picture of him and Koulibaly together.

The message read as follows:

“Education and respect are needed in the world and in football. No to racism and to any offence and discrimination.”

While Ronaldo has shown plenty of support for Koulibay off the pitch, the two are close rivals on it. Ronaldo’s Juventus is currently sitting on top of the Serie A table with 50 points, 9 ahead of Koulibaly’s Napoli. Meanwhile, Inter Milan round off the top 3 with 36 points to their name, 5 behind the Partenopei.