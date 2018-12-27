Lionel Messi admits he knew he wouldn’t win the Ballon d’Or this year

The Barcelona ace admitted in an interview that he knew straight away after looking at the nominees for the Ballon d’Or this year that he wouldn’t add to his tally.

Lionel Messi has 5 Ballon d’Or awards to his name so far but failed to add one more to the list after he finished a dismal 5th in the rankings behind eventual winner Luka Modric.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe were the other footballers who finished ahead of Messi in the rankings – something that has not gone down well with the Argentinian’s loyal fanbase.

However, Messi himself doesn’t seem too perturbed with the results, even going as far as admitting to Marca that he knew he wasn’t going to win the moment he laid his eyes on the nominee list.

‘I heard the nominees for the Ballon d’Or and I knew I would not be in the fight,’ he said.

He also discussed his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, labeling it as ‘healthy’ and ‘beautiful [to behold] for the spectators’.

Lionel Messi has been in fantastic form for Barcelona so far this season, notching up 21 goals and 13 assists in just 20 appearances so far. Barcelona sit pretty on top of La Liga with 37 points from 17 games, 8 ahead of eternal rivals Real Madrid.