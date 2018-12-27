Paul Pogba trolled by Manchester United teammate for anti-Mourinho post

Paul Pogba’s infamous Instagram post minutes after Jose Mourinho’s sacking was later clarified as an unfortunate coincidence – but Luke Shaw was having none of it.

The Manchester United left back took to social media to troll the French midfielder after United dispatched Huddersfield 3-1 to continue their renaissance under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Paul Pogba himself scored twice in the match, capping off a fine United team move for his first and letting fly from 20 yards for his second.

However instead of congratulating him outright on his performance, Luke Shaw posted a tongue-in-cheek congratulatory message on social media referencing Pogba’s ill-fated Instagram post that appeared to mock Jose Mourinho moments after he was sacked.

When you post something by accident on insta pic.twitter.com/7UFfKaGsZ7 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) December 26, 2018

Paul Pogba has been a man reborn after the Portuguese manager was booted out of United, gathering 3 assists and 2 goals in just 2 games.

His return to form has also coincided with the team returning to their attacking ways, as they have scored 8 goals in 2 games and, in the process, reduced the gap between them and the top 4 spots to 8 points.