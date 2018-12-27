Reports: Reasons why Jose Mourinho fell out with Paul Pogba revealed

Jose Mourinho might be gone from Manchester United but the stories surrounding his sacking still resonates around the media even now. It will take a while before the Portuguese’s shadow is completely purged at Old Trafford.

Before that, however, we have a report from the Daily Mail that lifts the lid on the things that Paul Pogba did to incur the wrath of the former Real Madrid manager.

The first among them is his extremely happy nature. Yes, you read that right. Apparently, Mourinho was ‘charmed’ by the Frenchman but got annoyed by his nature of singing and dancing and trying extravagant handshakes repeatedly.

In fact, Pogba has the backing of most of the dressing room as they supported the World Cup winner over the three time Premier League winning manager.

The second reason stated that Mourinho felt like Pogba fell into the trap of the luxurious lifestyle of a footballer. His very social-media-centric lifestyle, only recently releasing his official Pogmoji app, was something that the Portuguese couldn’t relate to.

Finally, the last reason was – wait for it – Pogba’s haircuts. The Frenchman often called celebrity hairdresser Ahmed Alsanawi to come to the club’s hotel before a matchday.

The problem escalated when other players would also get themselves a haircut following Pogba.

So all in all, things got really tensed because of a collision between generations.