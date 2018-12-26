Juventus teammate reveals odd choice for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Christmas gift

Juventus’s coup of Cristiano Ronaldo is turning out to be one of the best deals of the summer. The former Manchester United man has been in stunning form ever since his move to Turin and has helped his side retain the Serie A top spot. Owing to his short but successful stint so far, one Juventus teammate knows exactly what to give Ronaldo for Christmas.

Cristiano Ronaldo has gifted the Juventus support plenty during the early months of his Italian adventure. The Portuguese international moved to Turin from Madrid looking for a new challenge and has so far lived up to the hype. And so it is only fair that Christmas gifts for the star would things which are symbolic of his achievements.

That should be the case, according to Juventus’ Mattia Perin, who revealed what he would like to gift his teammate for Christmas:

“What I would give to CR7? Amy Winehouse’s album. She was phenomenal, like him,” revealed Perin in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

Contrary to Ronaldo, Perin has had a rocky start to life at Juventus. The Italian goalkeeper was brought in from Genoa as a potential replacement of Gianluigi Buffon but has so far failed to displace Wojciech Szczęsny from the ‘number one’ spot.