France Football 2018 Player of the Year announced

As a footballing nation, France had a remarkable year. Several French players, such as Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, made their marks for their respective clubs. Moreover, the French national team as a whole won their second-ever FIFA World Cup. And now, the French footballer of the year has been named.

France Football, who are notorious for awarding the Ballon d’Or, have announced their 2018 French Player of the Year- Kylian Mbappe. The youngster wins the award ahead of Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane, both of whom were also in the running for the trophy.

Mbappe had a stellar 2018 after the youngster won the Ligue 1, Coupe de La Ligue, and Coupe de France. However, most notable amongst his calendar year trophies was the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The youngster starred for his team as he lead them to just their second World Cup in history. He scored four goals during the quadrennial tournament, including one in the final against Croatia.

On the individual level, the youngster capped off a fine year by winning France Football’s KOPA trophy, the Ballon d’Or equivalent for U-21 stars. He was also awarded the 2018 FIFA World Cup Best Young Player award along with a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup XI and the FIFPro XI.

Mbappe now caps a fine year with the French Footballer of the year award.