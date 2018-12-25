Liverpool’s quest to catch up with Manchester United on the commercial side of things is set to receive a big boost when their kit deal with New Balance comes up for renewal next.

Liverpool, who are currently on a £45 million a year kit sponsorship deal with New Balance, will see their current deal expire at the end of the 2019/20 season. However, talks are believed to be under way already to extend their partnership with New Balance, but with Liverpool demanding that the new deal be worth £75 million a year – to match that of Manchester United.

According to the Mail, Liverpool have reported two years of record kit sales thanks to the upturn in the team’s on field fortune since Jurgen Klopp took over. The signings of marquee stars like Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and others have also buoyed the brand value of the club.

A source close to the club reportedly claimed that the team generated 880 million viewers across all competitions – which is the highest among any Premier League team.

The source also mentioned that they want to compete with Manchester United’s numbers in their new kit deal, and would be willing to look for new partners should New Balance not increase their sponsorship by £30 million a year.