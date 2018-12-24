WATCH: Indonesia star Egy Maulana celebrates after debut with Lechia Gdansk

Indonesian star Egy Maulana recently made his professional debut for Polish club Lechia Gdansk.

At 18 years old, Egy has caught the eye of supporters outside Indonesia and has now realised his dream of playing in Europe.

He recently thanked everyone who supported him in the journey and now a video has surfaced of the team celebrating his debut.

Egy can be seen being tossed around by his teammates and screaming just to show the importance of this milestone for the 18-year-old.

Coming on as a substitute late in the match, Lechia Gdansk won 4-0 over Gornik Zabrze.

Photo courtesy of Egy Maulana