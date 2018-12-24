Mesut Ozil, Sergio Aguero send out prayers for Indonesia following tsunami disaster

In the wake of the tsunami in Indonesia which claimed the lives of over 200 people, football stars have sent out their messages of prayers and well-wishes to those who have been affected.

The tsunami was said to be the result of underwater landslides from the Anak Krakatau volcano erupting.

And with so much destruction around the coastal towns of Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, football players are praying for everyone.

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil tweeted:

Berita buruk dari Indonesia

Saya berharap keluarga dari korban bencana alam ini dikuatkan dan bagi yang terluka semoga lekas pulih dan sehat kembali 🇮🇩🙏🏼|My thoughts are with the victims of the #Tsunami in #Indonesia, their families and all those effected 🇮🇩🙏🏼 Stay strong!❤#M1Ö — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2018

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero sent out his condolences and prayers: