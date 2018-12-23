Barcelona legend reveals his desire to become coach

Barcelona have produced a number of legends over the years, but perhaps one of the most recognizable names in the past decade is that of Andres Iniesta.

The Spaniard recently moved away from his boyhood club to join Japanese side Vissel Kobe, but his love for all things Barcelona isn’t going away any time soon.

In fact, Iniesta has revealed to Mundo Deportivo, that he may even wish to manage the Catalan club some day.

“I do not know what the future will hold. Like me? I would not say that I would not like to be a Barça coach but I can not say it’s something I’m thinking about,” the World Cup winner mentioned.

“Yes it is true that with the passage of time, I will wake up with the vision of coach or being there and I see myself there but I guess when I leave football and everything goes differently we will see what is the way.”

For now however, the midfielder remains focused on his club commitments with Vissel Kobe, a club where he is partnered by another former Barcelona star in David Villa.