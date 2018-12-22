Is Manchester United’s commercial revenue in danger of taking a massive hit?

Should results on the field continue to flounder, Manchester United’s monster commercial revenue may also start withering away, according to an expert in the field.

Manchester United, who announced a record breaking £590m revenue in the year thanks largely to lucrative TV deals, may find that number whittling away soon – should they fail to win the Premier League.

At least, that’s what Professor Simon Chadwick who is the sports enterprise expert at the University of Salford feels.

Speaking to Express, he had this to say about United’s off field fortunes.

Already its competitive position on the field is a significant issue, though it is increasingly likely that its off-field commercial performance is going to suffer. The longer United fails to win the Premier League or the Champions League, the more likely it is that the off-field commercial and financial numbers will suffer. As such, the appointment of a new manager represents a huge decision for the Glazers. Winning on and off the field are both important, hence the appointment of an incumbent promises to be an era defining one.

He also mentioned that teams like Manchester City and Liverpool are hot on United’s heels and will soon over take them in the commercial aspects as well, should United not make the right managerial appointment next.

Get it right, and United may be able to save a fragile reputation, get it wrong and the club is looking increasingly likely to fall back into the pack as the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool speed ahead. The question is: has United and its management team been learning its lessons and can the right changes be made?

United have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager till the end of the season, while they take the time to hunt for the next full time managerial appointment.