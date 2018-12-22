Watch: Virgil van Dijk burns ‘Premier League’s faster player’ in a sprint

Virgil van Dijk was purchased by Liverpool to sort out their defensive problems and he showed another emphatic glimpse of his ability as he took on one of the fastest players in the Premier League in a footrace – and how!

Liverpool were made to work for the victory against Wolves who’ve already nicked points from Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal so far this season.

However, a strike from the in-form Mo Salah in the 18th minute and a beautiful assist from the Egyptian to set up Virgil van Dijk in the 68th were enough to seal the points for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

One of the seminal moments of the match also came when van Dijk, who went up against the searing pace and power of Adama Traore – the player found to be the fastest player in the world on FIFA 19- was forced to match strides with the powerhouse in a one on one footrace to the ball.

However, in an unexpected turn, the Dutch defender more then held his own in the sprint and brushed off Traore to win back the ball, as you can see:

The victory took Liverpool, momentarily at least, 4 points ahead of second placed Manchester City and helped them hang on to their record of still being unbeaten, heading up to the halfway mark of the season.