Neymar reveals heartwarming reason behind choosing football as a career

Often when football players attain stardom, people forget about their humble origins. As is the case with Neymar Jr, whose flamboyant lifestyle has made it easy to overlook his poverty-stricken background. The Brazilian, in a recent interview, talked about his childhood situation and his motivation behind becoming a footballer.

Neymar sat down with Youtube Channel O Primo Rico and gave a surprisingly honest interview, recounting memoirs of his childhood.

“There’s a story with my mum and I think most people know it. I really wanted to eat cookies but we didn’t have any, so my mum said: “Son we don’t have more money, there’s no way. I’ll owe you this week, maybe next week when dad gets his payment, we can buy it.

“At the same time I told her, “mum it’s OK. One day I will be very rich. I’ll buy a cookie factory so I can eat whenever I want.

“My mum cries when she tells that story because it was really touching for her,” revealed the former Santos man.

Neymar’s fortunes change when Barcelona came calling in the Summer of 2013. The Brazilian took little time to adjust to his new surroundings, forming a deadly partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, he still remembers his early days and how doing things ‘right’ landed him where he is today.

“I think it was by the time I was 14 or 15 years old that I realised I wouldn’t lack anything anymore if I did things right, if I had my parents take care of everything.”

The 26-year-old spent four years in Spain, before moving to Paris Saint Germain in 2017 for a world-record fee.