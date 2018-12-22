Jurgen Klopp chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, declares Pele the best

Jurgen Klopp is leading one of the most remarkable Premier League charges of recent times, as his Liverpool side find themselves on the top of the table. The German is not one to be fazed by situations but reveals that he was at his worst when he met his idol Pele at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Speaking at the LFC Gala, he also answered the age-old question- Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo – albeit in his own unique manner.

“My father always told me, whatever people say in the future, Pele was the best.

“I met him actually, when I was a pundit at the World Cup in 2006. I’m not the type of guy who gets nervous but I was sweating like crazy in that moment. So, for me it was obviously Pele,” Klopp said at the LFC Foundation Gala dinner.

“I have one selfie on my smartphone. That’s with Messi. Cristiano was in the room, as well…” 👀 Jürgen Klopp’s special Q&A at the @LFCFoundation Gala dinner premieres tonight. 🙌🙌 📺 21:30 GMT on LFCTV & LFCTV GO: https://t.co/DAxFjfdrlB pic.twitter.com/6aKseUcsE9 — LFCTV (@LFCTV) December 22, 2018

Speaking at the Gala, Klopp also revealed his choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, that too in a very unique manner.

“I have one selfie on my smartphone. That’s with Messi. Cristiano was in the room, as well…”

Klopp’s statement amused the audience members, who let out a collective giggle at the German’s comments.

However, it is not the first time that the former-Dortmund coach has made his pick between the two superstars. One month ago, the Liverpool manager opted for the Argentinian magician over his Portuguese adversary, however, claiming that the decision was unfair:

While speaking to Sky Germany, Klopp said: “That’s unfair again — just like [choosing between] the Champions League or Premier League! But I would go with Lionel. Although I adore both!” he had said on that occasion.