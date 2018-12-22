Reports: Thierry Henry wants reunion with former Arsenal teammate at Monaco

Thierry Henry’s Monaco sit an abject 19th position in Ligue 1, but the former Arsenal legend wants to tap into a familiar source of creativity in midfield to help resuscitate the club’s fortunes.

Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas who only has 6 months left on his contract, is said to be seriously considering his options to move on from the club after being unhappy with his playing time.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, however, has encouraged the club to offer the Spaniard a 12 month extension.

Evening Standard reports that while Fabregas isn’t looking to force through a move in January and is happy to wait till the end of the season, teams like AC Milan and Monaco remain interested in the player.

Monaco, especially, are in dire need of a spot of inspiration after finding themselves in 19th position in Ligue 1, with Thierry Henry keen to reunite with his former Arsenal teammate towards that end.

Fabregas, 31, has only made 13 appearances for Chelsea this season with Sarri preferring the drive of Kante, Barkley, Kovacic and even Ruben Loftus-Cheek to partner Jorginho’s midfield pivot, ahead of the Spanish playmaker.

However, the fact that Chelsea is currently on course for finishing in the top 4 and qualifying for next season’s Champions League while Monaco is fighting to stave off relegation, with Thierry Henry’s job also under threat, is said to factor into Fabregas’ decision.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; From Chelsea to Monaco is a big step down for Cesc Fabregas, especially with Thierry Henry’s job security also under threat. This one’s a miss, for me.