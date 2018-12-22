Reports: Lionel Messi unhappy with Barcelona’s latest transfer acquisition

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde cherry picked Jeison Murillo as Barcelona’s first signing in the January transfer window, but influential players at the club – including Lionel Messi – are unhappy with his choice.

Jeison Murillo,26, joined Barcelona on a six month loan deal from fellow La Liga team Valencia, having not featured heavily for them of late.

Don Balon reports that the Murillo was only purchased on Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde’s insistence and that influential players at the club like Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic are unhappy with the signing of the Colombian.

The outlet reports that Messi and co. expected a top class, long term center back signing like Matthijs de Ligt and aren’t best pleased with Murillo, especially since he hasn’t really performed in either Inter Milan or Valencia.

Messi is also reportedly concerned that Valverde may view Murillo as a first choice center back partner for Pique ahead of Clement Lenglet, who has won the favour of the Argentine wizard with his performances in a Barca shirt.

With Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen out due to injuries as well, Barcelona’s hand has been forced in the January transfer window.