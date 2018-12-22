Russian football legend calls Lionel Messi greatest of all time, blasts Ballon d’Or

If there is one debate which doesn’t seem to end, and doesn’t look like ending anytime soon, it is who is the greatest of all time? While some fans argue over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, some like to roll back the years and fight over Pele and Diego Maradona. Following protocol, one particular Russian legend has also had his say on the matter.

Aleksandr Mostovoi is a name well known to the fans of Spanish football. The Russian footballer, who started his career with Krasnaya Presnya, played over 50 per cent of his career’s total matches in Spain.

Mostovoi joined Celta Vigo from French club Strasbourg in 1996 and spent 8 years with the Celestes. The Russian midfielder was the main creative force in the team which continually progressed in La Liga during that time period, eventually winning the 2000 UEFA Intertoto Cup.

While the ex-footballer has earned a lot of fans throughout his playing days, he himself admires one.

“There is no one who can stop Messi, he is the best player of all time,” Mostovoi said in an interview with Goal.

“He’s has been repeating it for 10 years. Many compare him to (Diego) Maradona or (Johan) Cruyff, but it seems obvious to me that Messi is the best in history.”

Furthermore, the Russian football legend went on to lament Luka Modric’s Ballon d’Or win, stating that it should be impossible for someone to win it as long as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are active.

“I do not understand how a player who scores seven goals can be chosen as the best in the world,”

“Modric is great, but as long as Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo exist, it is inexplicable for someone to pass in front of them.

“It can not be explained that a player who scores 50 goals and so many assists is not among the top three,” he said.