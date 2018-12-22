Reports: Barcelona to hijack Real Madrid’s move for PSG star

Florentino Perez is keen to bring in PSG’s Adrien Rabiot as part of a makeover of the Real Madrid squad, but it would seem that Barcelona have hijacked the deal.

Rabiot, 23, is currently locked in a contract impasse with PSG after wanting parity of terms with the likes of top earners Neymar and fellow Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. However, with PSG unwilling to offer him that kind of money, Rabiot expressed that he was happy to allow his current contract run down and leave on a free in the summer.

If PSG are to get any transfer fee for the player then, they have to sell him in January.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is looking to overhaul the aging squad in Real Madrid and sees the French midfielder as an ideal addition to the European Champions.

However, it would seem that a lack of solid project in the club and instability on the managerial level has allowed Barcelona to steal in at the last moment and open a line of communication with the player’s agents, reports Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet also suggests that a deal is very near completion and that Rabiot may sign on with Barca in the coming week.

This comes on the back of Barcelona announcing a center back addition in Jeison Murillo from Valencia in a six month loan deal.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Adrien Rabiot is a fine player and could compete for spots in either Barcelona’s or Real Madrid’s starting XI. I would have afforded this rumour a higher rating had it not been Real Madrid that has a greater need for an influx of new talent than Barcelona.