Cristiano Ronaldo blasts ex-club Real Madrid, claims Juventus more like family

It’s been six months since Cristiano Ronaldo traded Spain for Italy. The former-Manchester United man moved to Juventus from Real Madrid, in one of the summer’s more surprising transfers. However, in a recent interview, the Ronaldo let his feelings known about Real Madrid while at the same time praising Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner let his feelings known when asked about any particular player in his new team who impressed him the most.

“It’s not fair to name just a few, but I can say that this is the best group I’ve played in. Here we are a team, elsewhere someone feels bigger than others but here they are all on the same line, they are humble and want to win. Dybala or Mandzukic do not mark, you still see them happy, they smile, it’s nice to me, I feel the difference … Even in Madrid, they are humble but here … I feel they are more, it’s very different from Madrid, this is more a family,” Cristiano Ronaldo told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, Ronaldo might soon visit Madrid again, albeit this time with his new club Juventus if the two teams progress in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. Nevertheless, the Portuguese stated that the past is the past, and he is ready to face all.

“For me, it’s the same: the past has passed, now I want to win for Juventus, I have to defend these colors and the rest does not count: If I played against Real, I would try to give my best,” he said.

The former Madrid man also spoke about any potential deals with his ex-club, before dopping a minor transfer hint about Marcelo: