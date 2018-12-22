Sheffield Wednesday sack manager Luhukay

Jos Luhukay has left Sheffield Wednesday following a run of one win in 10 matches that left the club 18th in the Championship.
Luhakay, who was only appointed by the Championship side last January, departs Hillsborough with a record of 16 wins and 19 losses from 49 matches.
The pressure had been growing on the 55-year-old following a run of one win in 10 games, culminating in last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Swansea City.
Wednesday sit 18th and five points above the relegation zone ahead of their home match against Preston North End on Saturday.
Lee Bullen is on pre-match press duty ahead of tomorrow’s clash with @pnefc #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/NklYzRGb5O
— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 21, 2018
Lee Bullen has been placed in temporary charge ahead of Preston match.