German national team striker Timo Werner’s contract with RB Leipzig is up at the end of next season and giants Bayern Munich and Liverpool are interested in signing him.

Werner, 22, has notched up 13 goals in 19 appearances for his club this season but is said to be considering his options as his contract runs out at the end of the 2019/20 season. With only a year and change left on his contract, Leipzig could also be tempted to cash in on the striker.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool are said to be interested in Werner with Liverpool scouts already having scouted him a number of times, German outlet Abendzeitung claims.

The report also states that Liverpool are in discussion to sign the player with Jurgen Klopp viewing him as an ideal addition to the firepower they already possess with the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi.

However, german giants Bayern Munich are also very much in the picture, and may consider a move for Werner to ease the impending departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of this season.

Werner has 23 caps for the German side, scoring 9 goals.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Jurgen Klopp has demonstrated a willingness to purchase further quality to his Liverpool squad with the additions of Keita, Fabinho, Allison this previous season. Timo Werner would be another such quality addition as well.