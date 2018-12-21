Statistics prove that Kylian Mbappe is a much better player than Lionel Messi ever was at 20 years old

PSG and France winger Kylian Mbappe, who just turned 20 yesterday, is far ahead of the curve as far as statistics go. At the same age, his numbers put the great Lionel Messi’s to shame.
The right winger was pivotal in France’s successful World Cup campaign, and has been a vital cog in Paris St-Germain’s attacking structure as well.
He even finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or rankings this year, ahead of Lionel Messi.
But while the rankings for football’s most prestigious prize for this year may be debatable, what is quite clear cut is how far ahead Kylian Mbappe is – in terms of statistics – compared to Messi at the same age.
The statistics being considered for both players are compiled from the time they made their first team bows, till the time they turned 20.
Lionel Messi
For Club
2004/5 – 9 appearances, 1 goal, 0 assists
2005/6 – 25 appearances, 8 goals, 4 assists
2006/7 – 36 appearances, 17 goals, 3 assists
Total – 70 appearances, 26 goals, 7 assists
Total minutes played : 4415
Average minutes played/game : 63.07
Goals scored/game: 0.371
Assists provided/game:0.1
For Country:
14 appearances, 6 goals
Goals/game: 0.4285
Kylian Mbappe
For Club:
2015/16 – 14 appearances, 1 goal, 2 assists
2016/17 – 44 appearances, 26 goals, 14 assists
2017/18 – 46 appearances, 21 goals, 15 assists
2018/19 – 18 appearances, 15 goals, 10 assists
Total – 122 appearances, 63 goals, 41 assists
Total minutes played: 8071
Average minutes played/game: 66.155
Goals scored/game: 0.5163
Assists provided/game: 0.3360
For Country:
28 appearances, 10 goals
Goals/game: 0.357
While Messi has the better goal per game average in the international arena, pretty much all the statistics in terms of club performance are a sweep in favour of Mbappe.
At 20, Mbappe has played more games, scored more goals, provided more assists, played more minutes, played more average minutes per 90, scored more goals per game and provided more assists per game.
The statistics firmly point to Kylian Mbappe being a better player than Lionel Messi at 20 years old.
Do you agree with them?