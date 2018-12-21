Statistics prove that Kylian Mbappe is a much better player than Lionel Messi ever was at 20 years old

PSG and France winger Kylian Mbappe, who just turned 20 yesterday, is far ahead of the curve as far as statistics go. At the same age, his numbers put the great Lionel Messi’s to shame.

The right winger was pivotal in France’s successful World Cup campaign, and has been a vital cog in Paris St-Germain’s attacking structure as well.

He even finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or rankings this year, ahead of Lionel Messi.

But while the rankings for football’s most prestigious prize for this year may be debatable, what is quite clear cut is how far ahead Kylian Mbappe is – in terms of statistics – compared to Messi at the same age.

The statistics being considered for both players are compiled from the time they made their first team bows, till the time they turned 20.

Lionel Messi

For Club

2004/5 – 9 appearances, 1 goal, 0 assists

2005/6 – 25 appearances, 8 goals, 4 assists

2006/7 – 36 appearances, 17 goals, 3 assists

Total – 70 appearances, 26 goals, 7 assists

Total minutes played : 4415

Average minutes played/game : 63.07

Goals scored/game: 0.371

Assists provided/game:0.1

For Country:

14 appearances, 6 goals

Goals/game: 0.4285

Kylian Mbappe

For Club:

2015/16 – 14 appearances, 1 goal, 2 assists

2016/17 – 44 appearances, 26 goals, 14 assists

2017/18 – 46 appearances, 21 goals, 15 assists

2018/19 – 18 appearances, 15 goals, 10 assists

Total – 122 appearances, 63 goals, 41 assists

Total minutes played: 8071

Average minutes played/game: 66.155

Goals scored/game: 0.5163

Assists provided/game: 0.3360

For Country:

28 appearances, 10 goals

Goals/game: 0.357

While Messi has the better goal per game average in the international arena, pretty much all the statistics in terms of club performance are a sweep in favour of Mbappe.

At 20, Mbappe has played more games, scored more goals, provided more assists, played more minutes, played more average minutes per 90, scored more goals per game and provided more assists per game.

The statistics firmly point to Kylian Mbappe being a better player than Lionel Messi at 20 years old.

Do you agree with them?