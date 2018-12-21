Revealed: How Jose Mourinho made enemies out of the Manchester United staff

Jose Mourinho’s turbulent reign as Manchester United manager came to an end this past Tuesday with the club languishing in 6th position, 11 points off the top 4 spots and 19 points off leaders Liverpool.

However, it wasn’t just the results on the field that were suffering as Mourinho is said to have alienated much of the Manchester United staff in the previous 2 and a half years.

As Dailymail reports, one Manchester United insider remarked how the mood around the club instantly lifted upon the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – something that had been direly missing under the Portuguese manager.

The atmosphere has been transformed overnight. He’s totally lifted the place. Some staff who have been sidelined for the last two-and-a-half years by Mourinho were coming out of the woodwork and smiling again.

The Times had also reported something along similar lines, mentioning that Mourinho hadn’t as much spoken a word to the physiotherapists at the club for over 18 months.

What was considered particularly ‘appalling’ by the likes of Sir Bobby and the board, however, was how the Portuguese manager showing up for the Munich air disaster memorial in dressed in a hoodie.

Mourinho also completely skipped the staff Christmas party at the Lancashire Cricket Club last year – something that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made sure to attend on just his first day back at the club.

These factors often led to the staff at the club, and not just the players, falling out with the Portuguese manager.