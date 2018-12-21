Reports: United’s Brazilian midfielder could leave club at the end of the season

With his contract running down and no extension in sight, Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira could be tempted to sign with another club in January as Santos show interest.

Pereira, 22, has found game time hard to come by under recently departed manager Jose Mourinho and could be looking to move away from the club at the end of the season as his contract runs down.

The Brazilian midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is eligible to sign a pre contract with other interested clubs from January. Brazilian giants Santos have expressed their desire to bring him back to the homeland.

The club’s chairman Jose Carlos Peres, who’s been in touch with Pereira’s father regarding the move, had this to say on the situation to Brazilian outlet A Tribuna:

He’s a Santos player and he wants to play in Santos. The family is trying, his father wants to see him in Santos for at least a year. He’s out of contract end in the middle of the year, but we want the player now. With his father, I have spoken, but we have not yet entered into the details of values.

Santos is even said to have said Pereira a Santos jersey with a number 15 on the back and his name on it, in an attempt to convince him to join.

Should Manchester United refuse to offer him a new contract in the very near future, him leaving the club at the end of this season is reportedly a very distinct possibility.

However, there is also a possibility that he could well end up proving his worth to new caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – who is not averse to playing young players – and end up earning himself a new contract.