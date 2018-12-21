Brazilian legend Pele picks the player who can replace him

Former Brazilian football player, Pele, is regarded as one of the best ever. Some fans even claim him to be the best in history, stating that no one has come close to replacing him. However, the Brazilian legend has now himself pointed out a certain youngster, who he believes can reach the same heights in the future.

It seems nowadays whatever footballers do, they can’t get into the good books of football legend Pele. However, there is one particular youngster he himself is excited about- Kylian Mbappe! He even revealed his admiration for the Frenchman in an interview with France’s Canal+.

“I already complimented Mbappé last year, saying he was a great player. He won the World Cup at 19, I was only 17 years old when I won it.

“I said to him that he could equal me, I think he can become the new Pele. A lot of people think I said that as a joke, but no, it’s not a joke!” he said.

The Brazilian legend then went on to compliment Paris Saint Germain, even stating that he believes they’ll go deep in the Champions League this season.

“PSG are a great team, I hope they will play great football and they will go to the Champions League final. Then, only God knows if they’ll win it or not.”

Pele has been pretty open in expressing his views recently. The Brazilain forward controversially labelled Lionel Messi a ‘one-skill player’ recently. He also claimed that Neymar should dive less and play more.