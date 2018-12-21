Why Barcelona ended up choosing Pep Guardiola over Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has made several enemies over his managerial career. However, none have irked him more than Pep Guardiola. The two were together at Barcelona as part of Louis Van Gaal’s managerial staff and went on to forge their own successful managerial careers.

Mourinho burst onto the scene by achieving the impossible with FC Porto, before breathing new life into Chelsea and then Inter Milan.

Guardiola, on the other hand, had a more lavish start. He was handed the reigns of FC Barcelona, with whom he developed a style of football which many regard as the most beautiful. The Spaniard took his style with him to Bayern Munich, and a little further down the line, to Manchester City.

However, the Spaniard’s best years are still regarded as those he spent in Spain, guiding his Barcelona side through some of their best years. Nevertheless, it could have been very different for both the Blaugrana and Guardiola, as a lot of the boardroom members wanted Jose Mourinho instead!

The following excerpts are from the documentary film ‘Take the ball, pass the ball’; as stated by Marca.

“It was laborious because at the meeting there were some who preferred Mourinho and he had a strong argument,” revealed Joan Laporta in the documentary, “Four or five board members defended him, saying ‘we need a coach who is the final product’ and the vice president had already had a meeting with him in Vigo.”

Vice President at that time, Marc Ingla, also re-iterated Laporta’s comments, “Mourinho had been a star at Chelsea and he was free.

“He was using the 4-3-3 at that time and he prepared a powerpoint with the tactical drawings of the players and their typical movements.

“I’m sure he would have been successful at Barcelona,” he added.

Furthermore, ex-players Xavi Hernandez and Victor Valdes were also on-board with Jose Mourinho’s potential take-over and stated that he used to help the youth teams.

In the end, however, it was one man’s word against the boardroom- Johan Cryuff.

The Netherlands and Barcelona legend stated that it was needless to go for the high-profile option and instead promote from within, “You have the man in the youth team. You just have to put him in the job,” he said.

And the Barcelona hierarchy indeed went with Cryuff’s suggestion, appointing Pep Guardiola instead.

When Laporta told Guardiola about his plans, this is how the Spaniard replied:

“When I told Pep that I wanted him to be the coach I said that if the season was not going well and he interrupted me, half in jest, and said ‘you know if you make me coach I will win everything.”

Guardiola won 14 trophies as the manager of FC Barcelona in 4 years.