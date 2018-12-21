Reports: Former club closes door for Jose Mourinho’s potential return

Jose Mourinho was sacked as the manager of Manchester United on December 18, much to the surprise of the footballing world. The Portuguese suffered from a run of poor results, as well as a dressing-room revolt, to seal his fate. And it seems that the bad luck is set to continue for Mourinho, as a former club has reportedly refused to welcome him back.

However, Mourinho’s sacking brought with itself a lot of speculation. According to reports, former clubs Real Madrid and Inter Milan were both interested in bringing him back. Nevertheless, Marca reports that that statement is only partly true, with Real Madrid having no intentions as such.

According to reports, the former Real Madrid head coach had maintained a positive relationship with Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez over the years and there was even a constant flow of messages between them. However, Marca claims that the exchange was more out of politeness than anything else.

As per the publication, there are two key reasons due to which Mourinho can’t return to Santiago Bernabeu. The first is the unrepairable damage he did in the dressing room during his first stint. The Portuguese created a huge divide within the team, with several players siding with him while several against.

The second, his recent tenures as the coach of Chelsea and Manchester United, both of which ended on a terrible note.

Real Madrid have, in the meantime, appointed former player Santiago Solari as head coach. However, Los Blancos have carried on the search for the managerial position.