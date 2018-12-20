Gareth Bale equals record set by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Gareth Bale found himself in elite company at the FIFA Club World Cup, as Real Madrid made it through to the finals of the club competition.

The Welshman was on fire against Kashima Antlers as he “tore up” the Japanese side and scored a hat-trick for Los Blancos. The winger proved to be the difference as Madrid ran out comfortable 3-1 winners against the J-League team.

The three quick-fire goals from Bale earned him high praise from his manager Santiago Solari, but the Welsh wizard may well be happy to know that by scoring, he now finds himself in truly special company.

Bale has now become only the third player in Club World Cup history to score in three editions of the tournament. Who does he join in this list? None other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Not just this, Bale also set another record, becoming the third player to score a hat-trick after Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo. What a night indeed for the former Tottenham Hotspur man!