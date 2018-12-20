Chelsea 1 Bournemouth 0: Substitute Hazard books semi-final spot

Substitute Eden Hazard’s late goal against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge sent Chelsea through to the last four of the EFL Cup.

Chelsea scraped into the EFL Cup semi-finals as Eden Hazard’s late goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Having laboured in their 3-2 win over Derby County in the previous round, Chelsea found Bournemouth in resolute form at Stamford Bridge before substitute Hazard’s 84th-minute winner.

Visiting goalkeeper Artur Boruc was in fine form throughout and Chelsea’s luck looked to be out when Ruben Loftus-Cheek struck the woodwork early in the second half.

However, Hazard – who is now on 99 goals for the club in all competitions – took matters into his own hands, his strike from a tight angle taking a deflection off Charlie Daniels to find the net and book the home side a place in the last four.

Linked with a January switch to Stamford Bridge, Callum Wilson could have caught his reported suitors cold in the 16th minute but he fired wide at the culmination of a slick Bournemouth counter.

Eddie Howe’s side had Boruc to thank when he denied both Olivier Giroud and then Willian, while Kepa Arrizabalaga had to be alert to tip Lys Mousset’s effort wide.

Boruc was beaten by Loftus-Cheek’s low strike after the interval, but the upright came to Bournemouth’s rescue before Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri turned to Hazard for inspiration.

The change paid off just as the prospect of penalties loomed over proceedings, Hazard exchanging passes with Pedro and Emerson Palmieri before drilling at goal, with Daniels’ intervention only diverting the ball beyond his own keeper.

Hazard could have capped a brilliant cameo with two assists late on, yet Boruc twice made brilliant saves to prevent Emerson and also Giroud adding further gloss to the final scoreline.

What does it mean? Chelsea’s Hazard reliance a concern

Sarri has plenty of quality at his disposal, yet without Hazard – who had picked up a knock in Chelsea’s previous outing against Brighton and Hove Albion – the Blues lacked a cutting edge. While Chelsea can be happy with their progression to the last four, where they are joined by Manchester City, Burton Albion and Tottenham, Sarri will want his other star names to step up.

Hazard edges closer to Chelsea milestone

Hazard is now one shy of reaching a century of Chelsea goals in all competitions, and – given his sensational form this season – looks sure to reach the landmark soon. Even though Daniels’ deflection proved key to his strike, the Belgian’s craft and vision created the opportunity to get a shot away in the first place.

Willian flatters to deceive

Always keen to stamp his authority on proceedings, Willian cut a frustrated figure at times before his 55th-minute substitution. The Brazil international’s shooting was erratic – he hit the target with two of his four attempts – and he wasted a brilliant chance when clean through, failing to beat the excellent Boruc.

Key Opta Facts

– Chelsea have qualified for the semi-finals of the competition in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-08.

– The Blues have won all four of their League Cup meetings with Bournemouth, with each of the last two coming at the quarter-final stage.

– Bournemouth have lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions (W1), failing to score in each of the last three.

– Eden Hazard has had a hand in 19 goals in all competitions this season (10 goals and nine assists) – the most by any Premier League player.

– Chelsea fired in 12 shots on target against Bournemouth, their most in a game in any competition under Maurizio Sarri.

What’s next?

Both sides are back in action on Saturday. Bournemouth host Brighton while Chelsea welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge.