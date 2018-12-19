3 ways Manchester United could line up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

As Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to take charge at the club – 20 years after that famous goal in Barcelona, FOX Sports Asia looks at 3 ways the club could line up under the Norwegian legend.

1. 4-2-3-1

While widely known to tinker with his tactics and formations from time to time, the 4-2-3-1 is one of Solskjaer’s preferred formations. And although he often reverted to a 4-3-3 at Molde, the 4-2-3-1 offers plenty of options for the manager to accommodate the wealth of attacking talent United possess.

With United’s back-line completely in disarray, David De Gea is perhaps the only guaranteed starter and Solskjaer’s preference for ball-playing centre-backs could see him bring back the Bailly-Lindelof partnership in defence. He is also known as a manager who likes his full-backs bombing up and down, meaning Diogo Dalot could occupy the right-back spot with Ashley Young going in at left-back.

In midfield, Paul Pogba is certain to occupy a spot, albeit with greater freedom alongside Nemanja Matic. Indeed, the former United player seems to be a huge fan of Pogba – “Paul is a fantastic kid so hopefully we can build the team around him and keep him.”, he was quoted as saying in an interview as recently as August.

Moving on – Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku can reasonably be expected to occupy the four attacking positions with Lukaku up-top and Mata operating centrally, Martial and Rashford either side of him in a formation not too dissimilar to the one employed by Mourinho during his time at Manchester United

2. 4-3-3

Although the 4-2-3-1 might suit United better, it is the 4-3-3 with which Solskjaer has had most of his success and it was this formation that he fielded in his final game in charge of Molde against Sandefjord last month.

While the full-backs remain the same – Dalot and Ashley Young owing to the lack of any real alternatives, Solskjaer might choose Chris Smalling to add physicality to the defence alongside Victor Lindelof.

Paul Pogba again operates at the heart of the midfield, with Ander Herrera and Fred alongside him on either side in what would be a technically gifted midfield with some bite to complement it in equal measure.

Marcus Rashford occupies the central striking berth here, with Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez(when fit) occupying the right and left flank respectively, although Martial and Mata would provide stiff competition to the pair.

3. 4-1-4-1

Much has been said about Solskjaer getting the players and fans back on-side and what better way to do it than with the gung-ho, swashbuckling football of years gone by? The kind Manchester United is remembered by.

Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young occupy the two full-back spots with Lindelof and Bailly again making up the centre-backs, completing a defence filled with youth and experience in equal measure.

Nemanja Matic makes up the single holding midfielder in the formation being the only classic defensive midfielder in the squad. Paul Pogba slots in centrally into one of the four slots ahead of Matic, alongside Juan Mata. Rashford and Sanchez play through the right and left respectively while Lukaku occupies the sole berth up-top in a formation that gives the manager a way to find space for a bulk of the clubs talented attackers.