Reports: Paul Pogba set to be fined for controversial post following Mourinho’s sacking

Jose Mourinho’s departure from Manchester United on December 18 became the biggest talking point of the day. Along with millions of fans, several pundits, players, and ex-players joined in the conversation. Amidst the discussions, Paul Pogba stirred further controversy with a social media post, for which he is set to be fined.

One of the low points of Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United tenure was his relationship with the club’s record signing- Paul Pogba. The Frenchman arrived after Mourinho took over and was expected to be the face of the new Manchester United.

However, things didn’t go according to the plan, as both Pogba and Mourinho failed to replicate their previous form. Furthermore, the duo was always at odds with each other and had a well documented falling out.

When Jose Mourinho was sacked on December 18, Paul Pogba put up an Instagram post with the write-up: “Caption This”. The Frenchman was quickly criticized by fans and experts alike and was forced to delete the post.

Even though Pogba’s marketing team issued an apology, stating that the post was a scheduled one and wasn’t done in response to Mourinho’s sacking, the World Cup winner is set to be fined.

According to Daily Mail, the big bosses at Manchester United were furious with the Frenchman and will now fine him for his actions.

Pogba currently earns £300,000 per week and is one of the club’s highest paid player in terms of wages.