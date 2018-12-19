5 players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might sign in the January transfer window

Jose Mourinho has departed. Manchester United moved swiftly to bring in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the caretaker manager till the end of the season. But there’s still the January transfer window to negotiate and United do need reinforcements.

Which players are likely to come into the club under the stewardship of the Norwegian club legend? We speculate.

#5 Douglas Costa

There are reports that Jose Mourinho came to know only as he was departing the club, that a bid for Juventus winger Douglas Costa will be made in January.

Costa, 28, would be an astute addition to the Manchester United attack as his natural position is on the right wing – a position that United doesn’t have depth in.

His pace and directness would also benefit them greatly in attack.

#4 Toby Alderweireld

The Tottenham defender has been linked with Manchester United for a while now, but it seems likely that they will finally make a concrete move for him in January.

His contract with Tottenham is running down and the upcoming transfer window would be the last opportunity for them to make a profit from selling him – instead of allowing him to leave on a free.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly has emerged into one of Europe’s pre-eminent center backs in the past couple of years and with United desperately needing quality additions in that department, he should be on their radar.

Jose Mourinho also had him in his wishlist for January, but that by no means should disqualify United’s interest in him. Koulibaly would be an astute signing for any top European club.

#2 Matthijs de Ligt

The 2018 Golden Boy is coveted by most of the top clubs in Europe and despite Manchester United struggling to establish themselves among the continent’s elite these past few years, they are still extremely capable of putting together a lucrative financial package to prise him away from Ajax.

It also helps that de Ligt plays at center back – which has been a problem position at the club for years now.

#1 Eder Militao

FC Porto’s Brazilian center back Eder Militao was another player Jose Mourinho was keen on signing. The 20 year old has a 45 million release clause that the Portuguese manager was prepared to pay if it came to that.

However, with Mourinho having departed the club, it remains to be seen if United are still as keen on Militao since interest in him was a by-product of Jose’s considerable influence and knowledge of the Portuguese league.

Who do you think Manchester United should sign in January?