Twitter divided as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is appointed Manchester United boss

Much to the surprise of many, Manchester United announced that they have parted company with Jose Mourinho yesterday. And the Red Devils are already moving on, having appointed ex-player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new interim manager. Here’s how the social media reacted to the announcement.

Solskjaer’s appointment has made a lot of Manchester United fans happy, with many expecting the Norwegian to bring back attacking football to Old Trafford. A lot of them took to Twitter to let their feelings known:

We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season. He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, together with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 19, 2018

👔 @ManUtd confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as interim manager. 🏟 359 Games

⚽️ 123 Goals

🎯 31 Assists 6 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

2 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup

2 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Community Shield

1 🏆🇪🇺 Champions League

1 🏆🌎 Intercontinental Cup 🔴 A club legend returns. pic.twitter.com/2FBl08fkrp — SPORF (@Sporf) December 19, 2018

Who will Solskjaer name as his assistant manager? Only one man for the job IMO. Someone who knows the club inside out. And look at the obvious bond between him and Ole. pic.twitter.com/lvQXFXY6eG — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 19, 2018

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the #PL with @ManUtd: 235 appearances

91 goals

37 assists SIX titles 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/8M4t1IghMm — Premier League (@premierleague) December 19, 2018

I'm all in on Ole Gunnar Solskjær taking over for the next six months, along with Mike Phelan. No expectations on silverware or league position, just want to see attacking football return. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 19, 2018

Funfact : since being appointed as United's caretaker manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won as many trophies as Jürgen Klopp with Liverpool and Pochettino with Tottenham. — Danny Welbeck (@WellBeast) December 19, 2018

However, not all were convinced by the appointment of the former Red Devil.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Premier League managerial record so far: ⚽️ Matches: 18

✅ Wins: 3

🤝 Draws: 3

❌ Losses: 12 📊 Win percentage: 16.7% We can’t wait to sack you legend!!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zBIGpY5CoO — hopes7R (@Hopes7R) December 19, 2018

Solskjaer wouldn’t have been my 1st choice but he knows the club inside out and no doubt will get the players playing for the badge again good to see mike phelan back at the club aswell #MUFC 🇾🇪 — Jordan Sagar (@Jordan_sagar93) December 19, 2018

Solskjaer as Man Utd manager 🤔 Same man who got Cardiff relegated 😆 Maybe get Man Utd relegated & then they win the Championship in 2019/20 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jMlhfFEM0e — Yousaf (@Yousaf_S_1987) December 19, 2018

The Cardiff fans are going to have a field day Saturday, should have waiting until Monday #Solskjaer — Jensen Gammond (@JensenGammond) December 19, 2018

Pulis is bad but better than #Solskjaer — Jim (@jimhew) December 19, 2018