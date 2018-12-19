Football |

Twitter divided as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is appointed Manchester United boss

Much to the surprise of many, Manchester United announced that they have parted company with Jose Mourinho yesterday. And the Red Devils are already moving on, having appointed ex-player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new interim manager. Here’s how the social media reacted to the announcement. 

Solskjaer’s appointment has made a lot of Manchester United fans happy, with many expecting the Norwegian to bring back attacking football to Old Trafford. A lot of them took to Twitter to let their feelings known:

 

However, not all were convinced by the appointment of the former Red Devil.

 

 

