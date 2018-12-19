Breaking: Manchester United confirm next caretaker manager

Manchester United confirmed on the club’s website and various social media handles that former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take over the manager’s reins till the end of the season.

Solksjaer, who score 126 goals in 366 appearances for the club in a playing career from 1996 to 2007, will take over the responsibilities from Jose Mourinho, the statement confirmed.

Former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan will assist him by coming in as the First team coach while Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna will be involved heavily in first team responsibilities as well.

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club”, said Solskjaer on the opportunity.

More to follow.