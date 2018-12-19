Jose Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United manager in the wake of their defeat to Liverpool and their tough Champions League draw against PSG. The Portuguese ace will return to management soon and Fox Sports Asia picks five possible destinations for him.

#5 VALENCIA

Valencia may not seem like a possible destination for Jose Mourinho given the club’s lack of financial might compared to his previous clubs. However, you cannot move out the rule because of his agent Jorge Mendes.

Mendes is a close associate of Peter Lim, the owner of Valencia. Many of Mendes’ clients played for or currently play for Valencia. Some of his notable clients who represented or currently represent the La Liga outfit include Andre Gomes, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, Gabriel Paulista, and Ezequiel Garay.

Valencia played the group stage of the Champions League this season but were relegated to the Europa League. They are also 14th in the La Liga table with just three wins in 16 league games.

Valencia’s current manager, Marcelino García Toral, may last till the end of the season but Mourinho could get the job if he wants to next season and help them return to the summit of Spanish football once again.

#4 BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern Munich is running the risk of conceding the league title for the first time since 2012 after a tough start to the season under Nico Kovac. Even if they win their game in hand, they will still be six points behind Borussia Dortmund almost halfway into the league season.

The Bavarian club has also been given a tough draw against Liverpool in the first knockout stage of the Champions League and failure to move past that round could ultimately cost Kovac his job.

Moreover, Bayern has an ageing squad that needs revamping in several areas of the pitch. If Mourinho is appointed their manager and he’s given the players he wants, then he could do wonders. Plus, he has the added motivation of outdoing Pep Guardiola’s legacy at the club.

The Bayern bosses are familiar with Mourinho’s abilities having come across his sides in the Champions League several times. In fact, Bayern lost the 2010 Champions League final to his Inter Milan team.

#3 PORTUGAL NATIONAL TEAM

Jose Mourinho has a fantastic reputation in his country. He was the last manager to win the Champions League with a Portuguese club and the only one to do so in the last 32 years!

During his best years, many fans craved for him to become Portugal’s national football team manager but offers at the club level have kept him busy so far. That being said, it won’t be easy for Mourinho to get the job right now as Fernando Santos has done a fantastic job with the current crop of players and even won the Euro in 2016.

Santos is contracted till 2020 and has led them to the UEFA Nations League finals where his side will meet Switzerland in the semifinals.

It will take something drastic for Santos to be removed as Portugal coach but if the manager position becomes vacant and Mourinho is available, then he could be first in line to take over. However, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe may not be happy to see their former manager in the dugout of the national team once again.

#2 REAL MADRID

Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid won’t be the dream reunion but there will be a section of the club’s fans hoping to see him return to the dugout after seeing their club struggle this season.

Mourinho won the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup with Real Madrid in his three seasons in charge. He also reached the semifinal of the Champions League in all three seasons and his side was knocked out only after closely fought ties against strong oppositions.

When Mourinho was in charge, Real Madrid was up against a Barcelona team which is often considered one of the greatest footballing sides of all-time. Despite this, he beat Guardiola’s men to the league title in 2012 while also scoring a La Liga record 121 goals. Not bad for a defensive manager, eh?

Furthermore, Real Madrid superstar Marcelo has already revealed his views on Mourinho’s sacking

“[His sacking] is a pity as he is a great coach and for him to be without a club is a pity. It’s not for me to say if he should come to Real Madrid, but I really appreciate all he did for me at this club.”

#1 INTER MILAN

The dream reunion for Jose Mourinho would be a return to Italy with Inter Milan. Mourinho was Inter’s manager for two seasons during which he won five trophies, including a historic treble in 2010. Inter haven’t won a Scudetto since his departure and the last trophy they won was the Coppa Italia in 2011.

Mourinho did wonders with an ageing Nerrazzuri squad during his first stint and this time, he’ll have a much younger squad full of talented stars like Mauro Icardi, Samir Handanović, Radja Nainggolan, Lautaro Martinez, Sime Vrsaljko, Milan Skriniar, and Stefan de Vrij, among many others.

Despite possessing a fantastic squad, Inter’s current manager Luciano Spalletti couldn’t lead them out of their Champions League group and his side is only third in the league table, 14 points behind leaders Juventus.

Mourinho loves the challenge of toppling a giant of their perch and his ill feelings towards Juventus was visible after his Man Utd side defeated them in Turin. A match made in heaven, it seems.