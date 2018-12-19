Jose Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United manager yesterday, but as he left, learned about the club’s plans to press on in the January transfer window without him.

The Sun reports that Jose Mourinho, on his way out of the club after a short meeting with Ed Woodward in Carrington on Tuesday, learned that the club planned to table a bid for Juventus’ Douglas Costa.

Costa, 28, who has made only 15 appearances for Juventus so far this season, is looked at as an ideal addition to United’s attacking line by the board.

Woodward and co. are also reportedly targetting a center back addition in the window, namely Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, to shore up United’s leaky defence that has conceded more goals than 19th placed Huddersfield.

A source close to Mourinho reportedly said of the club’s machinations for January, “Now they have money! They are trying to buy Douglas Costa from Juve and one centre-back.”

Mourinho’s relationship with Woodward and the players was said to be at a point where it was beyond broken, prompting the decision to get rid of him before the transfer window.

The window is looked at as an opportunity to bring in fresh blood, without the shadow of an ill-tempered manager looming over the club.