Watch: What Manchester United fans can expect from incoming interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United began the search for their new manager yesterday, after the sudden sacking of Jose Mourinho. However, the Red Devils decided to hold off the managerial appointment until the end of the current season, and instead bring in an interim boss for the time being.

Several ex-players such as Michael Carrick and Laurent Blanc emerged as potential candidates for the vacant position. However, Reports have since emerged that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to take over the Red Devils until the end of the current season.

The former Champions League winner is currently managing Norwegian club Molde FK but has had a prior stint in the Premier League. Solskjaer was appointed as the manager of Cardiff City in 2014 but couldn’t save the club from relegation, and departed shortly.

A clip of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in training with Molde #MUFC pic.twitter.com/GKD8JHyiF1 — Manchester United (@MUFCScoop) December 18, 2018

Since the news broke last night, fans went into the archives to dig up an old video of Solskjaer taking the training with Molde. In the video, the former Red Devil can be seen giving instructions to his players to shoot as often as possible.

The Norwegian’s connection with Manchester United goes far deeper than his playing days. Solskjaer was also once the manager of United’s reserve team, where he coached a young Paul Pogba.

“I would [build the team around him], absolutely no doubt. I had him with David [Gray] and Etzaz [Hussain] who is playing for me tomorrow,” he said about Pogba earlier this season, “That just shows how far the kid has come. Paul is a fantastic kid so hopefully we can build the team around him and keep him.”

Solskjaer also revealed his main managerial inspiration, who happened to be none other than Sir Alex Ferguson himself.

“Sir Alex [Ferguson] taught me how not to become complacent and always keep the standards up.

“Everything I know about managing top footballers I learned from him,” the former Red Devil said.

He is now expected to take over the duties as Manchester United caretaker manager till the end of the season and could be appointed as early as today.