Why Pogba’s Instagram post has nothing to do with Jose Mourinho sack

Paul Pogba sent social media into a meltdown by putting out an Instagram post that seemed disrespectful to outgoing Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, but has since taken the post down and clarified his stance.

A source from inside Adidas clarified that the post, featuring Pogba featured in Adidas gear, was already scheduled to go out as part of a marketing campaign and was immediately taken down once it was clear that it could have been misconstrued as disrespectful towards Jose Mourinho.

Confirmed by contact within @adidassoccer: "#Pogba's social media posts were a scheduled event, part of a marketing campaign. Immediately taken down once it became apparent that it could be misconstrued as disrespectful to Manchester United and José Mourinho" — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 18, 2018

That the relationship between Pogba and Mourinho was frosty at best is well documented, with the player often emphasizing that they shared a strict player-coach relationship and Mourinho even going as far as branding the French midfielder as a virus, after a lackluster performance against Southampton earlier this season.

However, despite the waves that Pogba’s Instagram post created on social media on the back of Mourinho’s departure from the club, the Adidas source has clarified that it wasn’t intended to needle the outgoing Portuguese manager and that it was immediately taken down once it was being perceived that way.

You can see a screenshot of the post below: