Reports: Jose Mourinho’s next job may be with La Liga giants

Jose Mourinho was sacked earlier today by Manchester United, and the club announced that they will hire a caretaker manager for the remainder of this season.

However, it doesn’t seem all doom and gloom for the Portuguese, who leaves United in 6th place in the Premier League 19 points off the pace, as his former club Real Madrid are keen to have him back.

Independent reports that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen on working with Jose Mourinho again and sees the divisive manager as the ideal candidate to oversee a squad overhaul at the club.

Perez is said to be worried by Madrid’s aging squad and may even look to be moving integral figures like Sergio Ramos on next season.

Despite grumblings from certain quarters of the club, who have a rough history with Mourinho, Perez is said to think that the man who oversaw Madrid’s record breaking 121 goal season in 2011/12, en route to breaking that Barcelona team’s dominance in the league, is the right fit for the job.

