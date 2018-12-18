Why Jose Mourinho was sacked from Manchester United so suddenly

It was announced earlier today on the club’s website and social media handles that Jose Mourinho and Manchester United had parted ways.

While the general mood surrounding the club seemed to be abject following United’s battering at the hands of Liverpool this past weekend at Anfield, the sacking of Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has still caught a lot of the footballing fraternity by surprise.

Not least because the day after the defeat, Guardian put out a statement from the club stating that Mourinho’s position was safe for the ‘immediate future’.

Hardly a day later, he has been removed from his position in a startling reversal of stance from the club.

However, the reasons for Mourinho’s departure from United seem to be manifold and reports suggest that all of them played a part in the United board’s decision.

Foremost among them was that the club was clearly under performing and that results just weren’t up to par. The defeat to Liverpool left United in sixth position, 19 points off the leaders and 11 points from the top 4 positions – which is the minimum guaranteed return that the board at United expects each season as the revenue generated from Champions League football is considerable.

With the side showing no signs of improving under the Portuguese manager, however, the board felt that to have him continue would mean that the gap between the top 4 spots and United is only likely to widen.

Another reason why they pulled the trigger is due to the worsening relationships between the club’s best players and Jose Mourinho. The fall out with Paul Pogba has been painfully apparent for a while now, but with the likes of Luke Shaw, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial also adding to the list of disenfranchised players at the club, they ran the risk of letting the morale slide further had Mourinho continued.

Purchasing the likes of Fred and Bailly, only to relegate them to the bench, also sent a message to the board that they cannot trust Mourinho with funding as he wasn’t getting the best out of even his own signings – thereby leading to them choosing not to back him during the summer in his center back pursuit.

However, Mourinho didn’t take well to that, often criticizing the board in the press for not getting him the center back addition that he wanted, which only further weakened his standing in the club.

The Liverpool result was the final straw that broke the camel’s back, as it served to be an undeniable reminder of the gulf in class between United and its rivals.

Club sources also mentioned to Sky Sports that they had an external appointment for the interim manager role till the end of the season in mind, and that it will be done within 48 hours.

The availability of said manager, widely touted to be Laurent Blanc, was also one of the factors that forced the United board’s hand in this matter.