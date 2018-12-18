5 caretaker managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

And so it has happened. Jose Mourinho has finally been sacked as the manager of Manchester United.

While the club have worded it in such a way that it looks like the Portuguese has left himself, there is little doubt that United’s poor form this season has led to his demise.

With that, there is now a need to bring in a caretaker – and here are 5 options for the Red Devils…

#5 Steve Bruce

Manchester United might not like the idea of having Steve Bruce as the manager as his record is not really enviable. However, when it comes to managing the club on an interim level, the former United defender could be a decent choice.

Steve Bruce has the advantage of being a former player of the club, which means that he is accustomed to the culture at the Old Trafford. Nevertheless, there are better options than him – as we shall now see.

#4 Gary Neville

While he is not exactly a better option than Steve Bruce – his time at Valencia proved that he needs a lot more experience before handling a big club – he is more aware of the modern culture than the former Sunderland manager.

Neville struggled a lot with Valencia, so much that when he was sacked, the players partied in jubilation. However, at United right now, the manager needs to be someone who understands the tradition of the dressing room – and Neville could be that.

#3 Paul Scholes

It is said that midfielders are usually the best readers of the game. They have to be aware of not only what is in front of them but also the positioning of the defenders behind them.

Paul Scholes, in this regard, was among the very best. He understood the game so well that it is safe to assume that the likes of Fred and Paul Pogba would improve under his tutelage.

Little known fact, the outspoken pundit has done his coaching badges and is – technically – eligible for the role.

#2 Carlos Queiroz

If you look at experience, then Carlos Queiroz is perhaps the best option. He is also someone who has been a part of the history of the Old Trafford. The Portuguese was the assistant under Sir Alex Ferguson and knows the tradition of the club.

He is also someone with a wealth of experience as he has not only managed the Portuguese national team but also Real Madrid. He is currently the manager of Iran, so it may be hard to poach him on an interim basis.

#1 Michael Carrick

And the likeliest of options is none other than Michael Carrick. The former Manchester United midfielder is already a part of the coaching staff of the Red Devils.

On top of that, he is the media’s favourite candidate to take over the job at the Theatre of Dreams. While he doesn’t have the experience of managing at the top level, his relationship with the players could fire up the team to great heights.